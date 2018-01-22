GALLERY OF PICS
Picture special from McKenna Cup semi-final in Celtic Park
Donegal fans out in force in Celtic Park
On a bitterly cold night in Celtic Park, Derry on Saturday night, Donegal supporters were out in force for the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final.
Donegal might have struggled early on, but Declan Bonner's side took control in the second half and cruised to a comfortable win in the end.
Democrat photographer Thomas Gallagher captured some faces in the crowd at Saturday's game.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on