Photo gallery from Glenswilly GAA Club awards night

Glenswilly GAA Club held their annual Dinner Dance and Presentation event in Letterkenny's Silver Tassie Hotel on Saturday night.

Special guests were Monaghan's Conor McManus and Donegal ladies football official, Hugh Devenney.

The Glenswilly Ladies Junior B team and the Senior Men's C team received their county medals.

Neil Gallagher was also honoured following his retirement from inter-county football. He received a standing ovation after the video of his greatest moments was shown.

Photos by Geraldine Diver.