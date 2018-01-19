PHOTO GALLERY: See Thomas Gallagher's photo gallery from North West U-19 Basketball finals

The finals of the U-19 Basketball finals were held on Sunday last at Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

There was success for Ballyshannon girls and Sligo boys.



U-19 Girls:

Ballyshannon 88ers 53 (19)

Donegal 29 (13)

The Ballyshannon girls were crowned League Champions after an entertaining final against a young Donegal Team. It was a close game right through the first half. Half time score 19-13 to Ballyshannon. Ballyshannon girls upped their game in the last two quarters with Anna Keon and Andrea McGlynn scoring 6 points each in the third quarter. Entering into the last quarter it was an uphill battle for the young Donegal girls but they never gave up until the final whistle. Ballyshannon’s experience showed in the end with the game finishing on

a 53-29 score line to Ballyshannon.

BALLYSHANNON: B McGuire (8), E Rooney (2), S McDevitt (5), A Keon (10), C Gillespie, S Hughes, A McGlynn (10), T Duffy (9), M Davitt (4) and S Robinson (5)

Coach: Paul McDevitt. Ass Coach: Borga San Miguel

DONEGAL: E Mackle, A Campbell, A Timoney (6), S Carr (6), C Harron (1), L Clinton, C Bennett, M Dorrian (3), S Doherty (2), O Carbery (4) and A Furey (7)

Coach: Kevin Sinclair. Ass Coach: Rosa Devaney



U-19 Boys:

Ballyshannon 88ers 35 (20)

Sligo All Stars 66 (37)

Sligo All Stars u19’s lifted the league trophy on Sunday last. A good game was played by both teams but Sligo were the stronger team aided by Irish International Jack Moran who scored 20 points in total. Half time score 20-37. In the second half Sligo All Stars controlled the game and had a comfortable lead but the never say die attitude of Ballyshannon fought to the very end with P McCaffrey and O O’Neill trying very hard for Ballyshannon.

BALLYSHANNON: P McCaffrey (11), O O’Neill (16), D Ward (2), C Ryan, T Dolan (1), D Dolan (2), D Ryan (1), J Birney, K McCaffrey (2), M Dale & C Foy.

Coach: Borga San Miguel. Ass Coach: Tracey Flood

SLIGO ALL STARS: M Donnellan (16), D Byrne (10), M Walsh (10), D Harte (3), M Conell (5), J Gimena, J Moran (20), J Walsh & Oisin Harte (2)

Coach: Alberto Garcia. Ass Coach: Pau Vila