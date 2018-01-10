SOUTH WEST DONEGAL DARTS: New name on Paddy Byrne as Andrew Gillespie takes the title

We have yet another new name on the prestigious Paddy Byrne Perpetual Cup which was held in Cashel in early December following Andrew Gillespie’s 6-3 win over 2011 champion Kieran Carr in a great final where both players entertained the big attendance in John Eoinins, Andrew who was runner up last year defeated three time winner Dermot McGuire in the semi-final 4-1 hitting 136 to seal the victory while Kieran beat 2009 runner up Jason Cunnea 4-2 in his semi-final.

Over 50 players entered on the day and this was the fourteenth different winner of this event in its 21 year history. Defending champion Kieran Gallagher was beat 3-1 in the first round by James Byrne, while 2003 champion Declan Cunningham was defeated 3-2 by Dermot McGuire in a brilliant match while in a match where there was eight titles between them John Con McGinley beat Irwin Muirhead 3-1.

In the third round 2014 champion John Menchia crashed out to 4-1 to John McHugh while two past winners from the early days on the competition met with James P Byrne defeating Seamus Curran 4-3.

In the quarter finals Kieran Carr beat John Con 4-0, Andrew beat JP Byrne 4-2, Dermot beat John McHugh 4-0 and Jason beat Hugh Doherty 4-1, best Youth Player of the day Dylan Curran and best Lady Player of the day Amy Cunningham.

Thanks to all who entered, who helped in any way, to the markers and checkers, Roartys and John Eoinins and anyone else who helped in any way thanks for making this competition the success that it is.

Final

Andrew Gillespie 6 Kieran Carr 3

Semi Finals

Andrew Gillespie 4 Dermot McGuire 1

Kieran Carr 4 Jason Cunnea 2

Quarter Finals

Andrew Gillespie 4 JP Byrne 2

Dermot McGuire 4 John McHugh 0

Kieran Carr 4 John Con McGinley 0

Jason Cunnea 4 Hugh Doherty 1

Full list of results on donegaldarts.com