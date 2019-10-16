SEE GALLERY: Donegal comes out tops in national culinary stakes

The white aprons and traditional chef’s hats were replaced with tuxedos and very stylish ball gowns at the Raddisson Hotel in Sligo on Tuesday night as the chefs of Ireland became the centrepiece of attention.

Well, known hospitality figures from all part of the country gathered to celebrate the achievements of our chefs who have all greatly enhanced the tourism product in the event sponsored by Yes Chef.

Once again our Donegal has done the county proud scooping some of the top accolades in this prestigious awards ceremony

Chris McMenamin started his career as a kitchen porter almost 30 years ago in Harvey’s Point at the age of thirteen.

“Originally I was treating this as a part-time job but the passion of Harvey’s just took over.”

Chris worked his way from the bottom up scraping pots and pans, mopping floors and eventually cooking for the best in the country as head chef in this prestigious location.

Today Chris holds the title of Ulster and Ireland’s best chef - a massive achievement.

Likewise with Susan and Rana Miah and their team at Chandpur Restaurant in Donegal Town. No strangers to awards ceremonies having won practically everything in the book the couple once again took the Best Indian restaurant in both Ulster and in Ireland,

Susan was absolutely delighted and once again paid tribute to both her team and customers.

“We have all been on the journey together and they both help us to continually improve our standards. It is a great accolade for all including Donegal town.”

Quay West put their money where their mouths were and developed a totally new restaurant in Donegal at a time when the economy might not have been as good as it is today.

For Jo Daly and Debbie O’Reilly, it has all paid off and on Tuesday night they were awarded the best seafood restaurant in Ulster.

In a region with no shortage of quality seafood restaurants, this represents a tremendous achievement,

Jo commented: “ Needless to say we are absolutely thrilled - it is great recognition for everybody here in Quay West, they are all full of dedication and passion. In Donegal we are blessed with a great selection of the freshest of seafood and fresh produce and this award can only encourage us to go even further.”