SEE GALLERY: Donegal's Henry Girls and Erdini play a sublime concert
A combination of everything good about music
Leghowney hall provided the ideal venue once again for another great concert by Erdini and the Henry Girls who both gave a superb and indeed combined performance
The venue is greatly enhanced by the absence of a bar - people came to hear and enjoy what were great performances without battling with the sounds of glasswashers and they enjoyed every minute of it.
For all the photographs and reports see next week's Donegal Democrat and Donegal Post
