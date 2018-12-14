Presentation of cheques following Carrick Charity Auction

The organisers of the Carrick Charity Auction would like to thank everyone for a great response this year, once again, in raising a total of €32,550 which will go towards helping local organisations.

Local farmers donated ewe lambs to the day auction. Local business organisations also donated to the event. Livestock was also donated to the night auction.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who contributed to the exceptionally successful event.

All those who bought livestock and other items are also being thanked by organisers. Cheques were presented to various organisations at a special event on Sunday evening.

Pictures by John McConnell - JMac.ie