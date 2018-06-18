PHOTO SPECIAL: Special memories at Killybegs Boatyard Reunion

Over one hundred people attended the Killybegs Boatyard Reunion which was held in the Bayview Hotel last Saturday night.

The night was organised by Michael Boyle and Brian McGilloway. Brian said it was a wonderful evening and he said Columba Cunningham, who began working in the boatyard in 1948, was in attendance.

Brian himself began working in the boatyard in '59 and left in '83. He said he met many old friends on Saturday evening.

The boatyard used to be a huge employer in the area. At one point around 160 people worked there.

“It was a great night, a powerful night. The last one was 22 years ago, I hope that we don't have to wait as long for the next,” he said.