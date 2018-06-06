GALLERY OF PICS

PIC SPECIAL: Kevin and Elaine Grimes celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Picture spread from Letterkenny couple's big day

Family members, friends and relations gathered in Letterkenny recently to celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary of Kevin and Elaine Grimes.

The popular couple got married in 1993 - and they had a special anniversary celebration at Browns on the Green at Letterkenny Golf Club.

As you can see from photographer, Brian McDaid's lovely gallery of pics, the celebrations went down a treat.