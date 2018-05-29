It may be a scorcher of a day but it's looking a lot like Christmas in one Donegal village

It looks like someone has been decorating their Christmas tree early in Clooney, Portnoo.

Locals are astonished to find trees covered with white webs. Trees usually look like this at Christmas or Halloween.

However, there is a natural explanation for the rare occurence.

The tree has become home to the caterpillars of the spindle ermine moth.

The moth is fairly common throughout Britain except in the far north, occupying chalk or limestone districts.