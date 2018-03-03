Picture special: Over 200 take part in the Béal Binn

Over 200 competitors took part in the annual recitation competition ‘An Béal Binn’ held in Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday.

This year competitors from as far afield as Ardara, Letterkenny and Dunfanaghy took part. The competition was held at Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and the judges for the final session were: Róise Máire Ní Oireachtaigh, Mairéad nic Géidigh and Aoife Nic an Iomaire.

The overall winner this year and winner of Corn Phat Uí Rabhartaigh was Laura Ní Dhuibhir.

Laura of Glasserchoo will sit her Leaving Cert this year. This is the second year for her to take this title. She previously won it in 2014.

The winner of the Best Newly Composed poem was Emma Nic Cumhaill, An Charraig, Doirí Beaga and she recicted ‘Fear Breá Gaelach’. She was presented with ‘Corn Bhríd Ní Bháicéar. Her poem was composed by her mum, Aisling.

‘Corn Bhríd Joe Jack Mhic Giolla Bhríde’ was won by Darragh Mac Cumhaill, An Charraig. Roisin Nic Giolla Easbuic, An Bun Beag won ‘Corn Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh’, while Lucy Nic Gaoithín, Cnoc Fola won ‘Corn Raidió na Gaeltachta’.

‘Get Fresh Catering' trophy was won by Manas Ó Briain, Machaire Rabhartaigh. Aodhán Mac Pháidín, Maígh Rua, Dunfanaghy won ‘Corn Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge Gaoth Dobhair’.

The winner of ‘Corn Cuimhneacháin Thomáis Mhic Giolla Bhríghde’ was Hanna Nic Pháidín, Strand Road, Bunbeg and the winner of ‘Corn Shéamuis Uí Chnaimhsí’ was Lil Ní Bhraonáin Ardara.