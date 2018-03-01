Confirmations in Letterkenny - photo special

School children from Scoil Cholmcille National School and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Letterkenny were Confirmed in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny last weekend.

Bishop Alan McGuckian was chief celebrant at a beautiful ceremony on Saturday.

It follows the recent Confirmations at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny where children from other schools in the town were Confirmed last month.

Photos by Brian McDaid.