Traffic grinds to a halt for grand opening at McElhinney's

The traffic on Ballybofey’s Main Street ground to a snail’s pace at lunchtime on Saturday as McElhinney’s opened their sparkling new Beauty Room this afternoon.

Guests travelled to the exclusive store from as far away as Sligo, Cavan and even Dublin to experience the luxurious surrounds that the team at McElhinney’s had created.

One couple from Dublin remarked: “I wish we had something like this at home. In Dublin they are all either too big or too small but you can get everything you want here under the one roof.”

The lovely Suzanne Jackson, fresh from the Gossies Awards, arrived from Dublin with her parents and spent the afternoon talking with her many followers.

Indeed it is not Suzanne’s first visit to the famous Ballybofey store as it was to McElhinney’s she came to choose the most important dress of her life - her wedding dress.