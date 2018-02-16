Picture special: A sparkling night for charity in Dungloe

Last weekend the people of the Rosses came out in their hundreds to support a cause that unfortunately affects each and everyone of us.

The event was the Dungloe Cancer Charity Ball and indeed there is quite a bittersweet story behind this occasion.

The organiser Rosemary Gallagher told the Democrat, “Regrettably cancer has come knocking at many doors in Donegal. We all know someone who has been affected.

In my own particular case back in 2009 I was organising a “ Pearl Dance in celebration of my parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Everything was organised - hotel, menus band etc but fate dealt a cruel blow and I lost my father to cancer.

“It was devastating at the time but my mother insisted that we go ahead with it and dedicate the takings to Cancer Care.

“One of my best friends Nicola Glackin was in exactly the same situation having lost her father at a very young age and she has been at my side all the way through in organising various events.”

Once again the Waterfront Hotel excelled itself and it is fast becoming one of the best hotels in the county. Not only had they up on 300 guests at the ball - they had numerous birthday parties - 21st's, 30th's, 40th's and 50th's all going on at the same time

Indeed Pat the Cope, who incidentally has gone viral after the spat in the Dáil last week, told me, “What are you talking about- they had a 70th and 80th last night!”

The chosen charity for the evening was Cancer Care Galway much to everyone's delight.

Joseph McColgan the General Manager said, “It couldn't be going to a better cause, I have used their services and they are just incredible. I am delighted to say that this will now be an annual event.”

