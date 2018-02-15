Pic special: Grease the Musical goes down a treat in Donegal town

After one of the most successful musicals in recent times the member of committee of the Donegal Town Community Band have paid tribute to both the participants and the local community for their great support for Grease the Musical

Pauric Kennedy said the cast had put so much into it over the last few months which proves that practice makes perfect.

Audiences at The Central Hotel in Donegal town were treated to a fantastic show - as you can see from our gallery of pics.

A big well done to all involved!

Photos by Matt Britton.