PHOTO GALLERY: Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's 60th anniversary celebrations

At the end of October Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh) celebrated its 60th Anniversary with a special night in the Golf Club.

The celebrations started with a 15 hole 3 ball mixed Scramble, followed by a meal and a trip down memory lane – Mr. Eamon O’Connor gave a short, but very interesting history of the club , with power point presentation of old photos and documents compiled by Mr. Larry Walsh.

Then there was a special presentation to recently retired Head Greenkeeper, Mr. John Gallagher. The Captain, Mr. Colm Campbell thanked John for his 39 years of service to the club and wished him good health to enjoy many years of happy retirement.

Following this a Presentation of Prizes for August-October then took place. Congratulations to all the winners, including Lady Golfer of the Year 2019, Rosemary Carr & Men's Golfer of the Year Jaden MgBam & Sophie Carr who was presented with an ILGU junior medal by Lady Captain, Máirín Mc Cartney. Thank you to all the sponsors for their continued support.

The celebrations continued with music from Therese Campbell, Eileen Carr and many of the talented members present on the night.