NEWS
Were you at the Matcmaking Festival in Ardara?
See Gallery
In search of love in south Donegal last weekend
Last weekend Tinder and many other online dating sites were abandoned in Donegal as guests from all over Ireland gathered in Ardara for the annual Matchmaking Festival.
In reality this festival, one of the many in Ardara is not so much about matchmaking but more about having a great weekend away with no shortage of traditional music, top showbands and dancing and plenty of craic.
See the Donegal Democrat on your shelves now
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on