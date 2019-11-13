Donegal heritage officer attends reception at Áras an Uachtaráin hosted by President Michael D. Higgins

Heritage officers from around the country attended a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin recently hosted by President Michael D. Higgins to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Heritage Officer Programme.

Under the programme, the first heritage officers were appointed in Galway City, County Kerry and County Sligo in 1999. County Donegal’s first heritage officer was appointed in June 2003 and today there are 27 heritage officers nationwide.

"The heritage officer programme is a joint initiative between The Heritage Council and local authorities in Ireland. The role of the heritage officer is to raise awareness, provide advice, gather data, propose policy and promote best practice in relation to the natural, built and cultural heritage.

"In partnership with The Heritage Council and the County Donegal Heritage Forum, the heritage officer also oversees the preparation and implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan. The Heritage Council provides part-funding for the role of heritage officers in local authorities and for the implementation of County Heritage Plans. The Heritage Council also provides a continuing professional development training programme for heritage officers,” the heritage officer with Donegal County Council, Joseph Gallagher said.



In his address, President Higgins highlighted the role of heritage officers:“Communities have benefited from the work of heritage officers and Heritage Council and evidence of that can be seen in every county in Ireland. There are things that have been protected that would not have been were it not for the actions of local authorities. I think that [the] heritage officer Network will be a fantastic resource and there will be so many things that you can do in partnership, cooperation and community.”

Under his stewardship as Minister for Heritage, President Higgins established The Heritage Council in 1995. The Department for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht is in the process of preparing a new National Heritage Plan – Heritage Ireland 2030 – a successor to the first National Heritage Plan adopted in 2002 which provided the basis for County Heritage Plans. Local authorities and local communities will have a central role to play in the implementation of the new National Heritage Plan. Speaking at the reception, Michael Parsons, Chairman of the Heritage Council Board, said: “The President has called us here to celebrate 20 years of high achievement by our County heritage officers. Their work, in leading at a county level, to promote and safeguard our heritage deserves our admiration, respect and support.”

If you would like to find out more about the work of the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council, see www.donegalcoco.ie/heritage