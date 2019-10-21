Historic first Donegal Minor title for Aodh Ruadh , Ballyshannon Ladies

Aodh Ruadh Minor Ladies took home the county title when they proved too strong for Moville in Killygordon on Sunday morning.



Aodh Ruadh 7-10

Moville 1-8



Under the management of Paul Gillespie, Sylvester Maguire, Patricia Hill and Siobhan McGarrigle, the girls were adding to their U-16 success a few weeks ago.

They were on their way through frees from Gráinne Maguire before Tia McFarland connected with a blistering shot to net the game's first goal on seven minutes. Then two minutes later Orla Keon went on a lung bursting run before giving the Moville shot-stopper no chance with her stinging effort.

By half-time the Aodh Ruadh girls were in control, leading 4-4 to 0-4, thanks to further goals from McFarland and Cait Gillespie.

Moville needed a big start to the second half, but it was the Ernesiders who grabbed the opening score. Two minutes in Cáit Gillepie came flying through the Inishowen rearguard and let fly with a rasping effort which came back off the junction of the post and crossbar into the hands of Gráinne Maguire and she slipped to the net.

Aodh Ruadh just wouldn't let up though and another barn-storming Cáit Gillespie goal left it Aodh Ruadh 6-8 Moville 0-7 with the game now heading into the final quarter. The Shamettes ran the bench and the scoring action ebbed somewhat in the last 15 minutes. Gráinne Maguire, Cáit Gillespie and Aoibhínn McGarrigle, fired over successive points before Moville were awarded a penalty which was clinically converted.

Four minutes from time Cáit Gillespie slammed home her hat-trick. A triumvirate captaincy of Cáit Gillespie, Ana Keon and Andrea McGlynn had the privilege of being the first Ballyshannon ladies to raise the minor trophy.

Aodh Ruadh now look forward to Ulster football, the first time the club has participated in provincial competition since the under 16 boys in 2011. They entertain the Cavan champions in Fr Tierney Park on Sunday 3rd November in the Ulster Ladies Club MFC quarter-final.

The side has five sets of sisters: Orla and Caoimhe Keon, Lucy and Andrea McGlynn, Tia and Demi McFarlane, Bridgeen and Grainne Maguire, Niamh and Síofra Hughes. Cait Gillespie, Caoimhe Keon, Ana Keon, Eva Moore, Roisin Daly and Andrea McGlynn had never won a medal with the club at any age group.



AODH RUADH: Bridín Maguire; Síofra Hughes, Ana Keon, Eva Moore; Lucy McGlynn (0-1), Caitlin McGarrigle, Eilish Gallagher; Caoimhe Keon (0-1), Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien; Orla Keon (1-0), Cáit Gillespie (3-2), Andrea McGlynn; Gráinne Maguire (1-3, 2f), Tia McFarland (2-0), Aoibhínn McGarrigle (0-3, 2f). Subs: Ella Clancy for Eilish Gallagher; Sarah Jane Keon for Tia McFarland; Ciara Caldwell for Aoibhínn McGarrigle; Roisin Daly for Orla Keon; Ciara Gillespie for Grainne Maguire; Niamh Hughes, Katie O'Brien, Emer O'Brien, Áine Hill, Chantelle Timoney, Demi McFarland.

Referee: Robbie O'Donnell (Naomh Muire).