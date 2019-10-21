GALLERY
Carndonagh Community School the first school in Ireland to participate in Comhrá with the Supreme Court.
A few pictures from the historical event which took place on Friday
Students from Carndonagh Community School were the first in the country to take part in a new initiative of the Supreme Court of Ireland, supported by the Courts Service, under which judges of the Supreme Court interact with the Donegal students by way of remote video conferencing technology.
The event, which was very successful took place on Friday, last.
