Bród agus mórtas de bharr Gaelbhratach ag scoil an Aingil Choimheádaí, Céideadh

A wonderful day was had by all at Scoil an Aingil Choimheádaí, Keadue last week when they celebrated being awarded an Gaelbhratach.

Gaelbhratach is a scheme which supports and encourages schools in their efforts to promote the Irish language.

Schools are awarded the Gaelbhratach upon successful completion of a variety of targets.

The primary aim of the scheme is to create and encourage a culture of speaking Irish informally within the school community and beyond.

Staff and students enjoyed their success recently. Public representatives also called into the school to celebrate alongside them.

Grace

One of the most enjoyable moments at the occasion was when Molly McDyer sang the song ‘Grace’ in Gaeilge. Many agreed that she is a wonderful singer.

The Gaelbhratach was hoisted by Bridget and Packie McCole who gave a short and poignant oration.

Both enjoy strong affiliations with the school. Bridget lives next door to the school and both her and Packie are firm friends to the school.

The Principal of the Burtonport-based school, Máire Ni Chómhaill said that students at the school enjoyed a special day.

She said that the school obtained a certificate last year for the work that had been carried out in relation to the Irish language.

“We had so many different targets to achieve and they included many different subjects, such as, song and drama,” she said.

The Gaelbhreatach scheme is operated and coordinated by Gael Linn with support from Conradh na Gaeilge and Glór na nGael.

Gaelbhratach is funded by Foras na Gaeilge.

Comhghairdeachas ó chroí le Scoil an Aingil Choimheádaí ar an obair atá déanta acu.