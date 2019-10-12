GALLERY
Pictures from open day hosted in Ballyshannon by Donegal gardaí
Gardai at Ballyshannon Station hosted a great open day today from 12 noon at their station. There was a great response from the public with great numbers attending where they saw exhibitions and displays from the gardaí, defence forces and emergency/fire personnel.
Very much a family day, there was face painting and more and the younger guests really had a great time as some of these photographs from Philip Mulligan clearly show.
