It's celebration time at Dillions Hotel, Letterkenny

This month marks five years since the official opening of Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny under the ownership and guidance of the McKeever Hotel Group.

The Letterkenny Court Hotel was purchased by the McKeever family in May 2014 with a vision to re-direct, improve and tailor the hotel property to fit their well renowned brand.

This property was carefully selected and notably Donegal has always had a special place in the heart of the family as Catherine herself originates from Termon and has many family connections across the county.

The name Dillons Hotel was wisely selected given the history of the building which was once Dillons Supermarket, run for a long number of years under the direction of the Dillon brothers, Bernie and Jimmy.



Local connection

Managing Director Eugene McKeever said choosing the name ‘Dillons’ was appropriate as it has meaning and a connection with the local community.

Eugene said the history of the original building should very much remain part of the hotel property.

After a major refurbishment programme to the public areas and guestrooms in the hotel, Dillons has totally revamped its strategic direction over the past five years.

Prior to the acquisition the hotel was once primarily known for ‘weekend business’ only.

However, these days Dillons Hotel offers so much more - it is a totally different hotel.

Dillons regularly welcomes guests from all over the world and is renowned for its corporate business stays; golf and leisure packages and importantly is a hit with the locals.

Food

Food plays a major part in the hotel operation and with an award-winning team of chefs using the finest local produce, exemplary quality dishes are provided to all daily.

This, in conjunction with a well-appointed and maintained property and a talented team across all areas, ensures Dillons receives rave reviews and helps cement its status and success today.

Hotel General Manager, Jonny Bailie, said it has been an honour to serve Dillons and the Letterkenny community over the past five years.

“Initially I was here for a short time to set the wheels in motion but here I am five years later.

“I think it is possible to fall in love with a place and become embedded in the culture.

“The project was also so inviting and addictive and all the team embraced it so well that the hotel grew from strength to strength and the strategic transformation became a reality.

“The entire team must take the credit here. Each team member has embraced each day and challenge with enthusiasm, dedication and pride that has helped create the warm, family culture that Dillons echoes to all today.”

This Saturday, October 12, Dillons welcomes all to help celebrate their 5th birthday with live entertainment in the evening from 9.30pm with nibbles and bubbly.

Be sure to pop in and say hello and enjoy the celebrations.