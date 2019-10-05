SEE GALLERY: Romance at Donegal's renowned lakeside resort

The feared effects of Brexit showed no signs of affecting business at the annual wedding fair in Harvey's Point Hotel this afternoon.

The event at the prestigious lakeside resort attracted a large crowd from within the county but also a noticeable number of prospective brides and grooms from the North of Ireland who were not overly concerned about all the speculation.

The wedding fair had a large number of exhibitors offering advice on all the options for a successful and memorable day and they indeed were exceptionally happy with the business conducted.

Noel Cunningham of Harvey's Point commented: "It's like the old times - it augurs well for times ahead especially with our refurbishments commencing in January."