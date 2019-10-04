SEE GALLERY: Donegal man signs up with Riverdance

Donegal has enjoyed a great relationship with Riverdance ever since the McNelis sisters and Isobel Cunningham from Ardara joined the troupe in the earlier years.

That tradition continues to this very day when Ardara woman, Megan Walsh appears on The Late Late Show tonight along with Amymae Dolan, who danced for Pope Francis and the newly signed Gerard Byrne from Donegal Town.

Last weekend the three dancers all celebrated their success in the prestigious Harvey's Point Hotel at the Champions Ball where both Gerard Byrne and Emily Colangelo were lauded for their World Championship success in the US this year.

The young Donegal town man got a very pleasant birthday present on Monday morning when he received an email from Riverdance confirming that he has been accepted into the world-famous troupe.

Gerard will be dancing with Lord of the Dance in November and then moves to Riverdance in January.

Paula McNelis of the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance said: "We are all just delighted for Gerard and all the other dancers from the school here in Donegal who are presently dancing with the show. It is a testament to their passion and hard work and they deserve all the success that comes their way.

"We are looking forward to seeing them on the Late, Late tonight."

Pictured are Megan Walsh, Gerard Byrne, Amymae Dolan and the group of champions with their mentors