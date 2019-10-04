Donegal County Council dealing with multiple flooding incidents in south Donegal

Unprecedented levels of rain fell on parts of south Donegal in a very short space earlier this morning causing a plethora of flooding problems, the worst of those in Donegal Town.

While Hurricane Lorenzo largely didn't cause any great problems in terms of wind damage in Donegal, the levels of rain that fell clearly has caused major issues.

Garry Martin of Donegal County Council, who is leading up the council's extensive emergency response effort, said the one thing that had come as a surprise was the amount of rain that fell in a very short space of time in very localised areas. In their preparations the likelihood of such a pluvial event hadn't been flagged up to anything like the extent which occurred.

The next immediate concern in Donegal Town where some homes were flooded during the early morning is high tide.

Council officials have erected signs indicating that the Quay Street car park is closed with high tide due at 10.30am. Some motorists have chosen to ignore the closed car park signs and have parked in this area. As we write (10.40am) all indications are that the quay car park will not flood.

Elsewhere in south Donegal and north Leitrim there has been substantial flooding in Kinlough, Rossinver, Bundoran, Frosses and Laghey as well as Donegal Town where a number of properties in Clarendon Drive, New Row and Brookefield Manor have been flooded.

High Tide is expected at 10.30am this morning and seven Fire Brigade Units and two high volume pumps have been deployed in Donegal Town by Donegal County Council’s Fire Service with the Roads Service distributing sandbags and dealing with affected roads. Donegal Civil Defence is also at the scene assisting services.

Donegal County Council would like to thank the local community for their assistance and support during this flooding event.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

Our pictures here are from Siobhan McGowan, Matt Britton and Michael McHugh.