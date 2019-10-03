SEE GALLERY: World Champions celebrate in Donegal

In today's business world some of the more common words that have crept into every day speak are “social influencers. bloggers. celebrity endorsements” and many other marketing tools.

Twenty-five years ago a group of dancers, the brainchild of Moya Doherty took to the stage in the Point Theatre in Dublin and in reality, the rest is history.

With numerous troupes travelling every corner of the world Riverdance has portrayed a modern contemporary Ireland, full of culture, heritage and youthful exuberance.

Many years ago in my time with Bord Failte, the words most associated with Ireland were Guinness, Waterford Glass or The Quiet Man.

Today Riverdance is probably one of the biggest brand ambassadors for the country

This was evident on Saturday night last in Harvey's Point when over 300 guests assembled to celebrate a world championship double by Gerard Byrne and Emily Colangelo from the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance.

Not only were there world champions present but practically every provincial, national and international medal winners.

What struck one straight away is the sheer family-like bond between all these people - they are just one big family.

Today, Riverdance recruits over one-third of its dancers from Donegal as does Lord of the Dance, Heartbeat from Home - these are all bringing the Donegal brand to every corner of the globe.

Today it offers a great career opportunity which carries its own passion. One dancer remarked “When you love what you are doing it just doesn't feel like work. For most of us, it's our life.”