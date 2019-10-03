SEE GALLERY: Importance of RNLI in Donegal stressed

The importance of the RNLI lifeboat was never more relevant than today when we see the threat posed by Storm Lorenzo in a coastal county like Donegal. This indeed is accentuated even more when one thinks back on the terrible tragedy off Burtonport in 1935.

Last weekend Patrick Boyle paid tribute to the men and women who gave their time voluntarily 24/7. 365 days of the year. "They provide an indispensable service," he said

The fundraising dinner in the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe was a tremendous success with 200 guests attending.