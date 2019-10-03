SEE GALLERY: The best of traditional music in Donegal

For a man who never travelled outside of his native county, fiddler Johnny Doherty enjoyed international fame long before CDs, the internet or television was invented.

Johnny was a storyteller, tinsmith, singer, and a fiddle player with a virtuosity that made him one of the stand-out musicians in the country.

His talent spread by word of mouth and many famous folk collectors, Alan Lomax, Pete Seeger and Séamus Ennis amongst them, came to find and record him.

Last weekend hundreds of musicians and lovers of traditional music gathered in Ardara to celebrate the legacy that Johnny had left behind him.

On Friday night it was standing room only in the Beehive when Steve Cooney, Yvonne Casey and Dermot Byrne gave an outstanding concert. This set the marker for the weekend and the music continued to flow throughout the whole town.

Ardara has proven once again that once you give the customers a reason to come they will indeed arrive. No doubt the upcoming matchmaking festival will do likewise.