A few wonderful photographs from Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon

It has been a great year, so far, at Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon with Ms Cora Fagan begining her tenure as principal at the well-run school. Mr Darren McGuinness has also been appointed to the position of Deputy Principal.

Congratulations are also in order for James Nugent and Aideen Walsh on their election as head boy and girl for the coming academic year.

TY News

The 2019 school year has started off very productively for TY. Groups are taking part in many activities and programmes, including GAA future leaders, Junk Kouture, The Gaisce Presidents award and Community volunteering.

The TY’s are also involved in setting up Green Schools and will work towards obtaining the green flag for Coláiste. As a bonding trip TY went to Delphi adventure at the start of September and had great fun. TY students are also taking part in the Carnival parade on October 5. This promises to be a very entertaining event. Ty enterprises are well underway with car washes, bake offs and fuel supplies being just a few.

School Musical

Rehersals are ongoing for the school musical, 'We will rock you,' which will take place in late November. Well done to all who secured roles in the musical and all supporting cast. The anticipation is palpable.

Sport

Well done to Lucy Mc Glynn and Daire Mc Devitt who represented the school in the Ulster schools multi-events competition. Lucy won gold and Daire came 4.

U16 and senior girls basketball are back in action.

School Mass

Our opening school year Mass took place on September 28. The school would like to thank all those involved, especially readers and choir. The ceremony was very relevant to the school life of students and everyone left feeling a lot more mindful.

Hospice Morning

Staff at CCBS recently held a coffee morning in the staffroom to raise money for the North West Hospice. Thank you to all who contributed. €300 was raised for this very worthy cause.

Coast Clean

Class 3.1 had a great afternoon participating in the big beach clean on Rossnowlagh beach with Ms Conlon and did amazing work. Well done to all.

Leaving and Junior Certificate results

Congratulations to the 2019 Leaving Certificate class. Junior Certificate results will be out on October 4.

Guest Speakers

Sixth year students had a day of motivational speaking recently from Gerry Keegan. Students really benefited from this and it helped to set their mind frame for the year ahead.

Pat Murphy also attended and spoke to senior prefects and mentors about their role in the school. He awarded them their lighthouse pins as they are now beacons of light in the school community. Mentors and prefects with current first years on numerous activities throughout the year to ensure school is a happy community for all.

First Year News

A big welcome to all our first year students. They have participated in bonding activities in PE and also taken part in a first year walk which encouraged friendships to develop.

First years also had two guest speakers in SPHE about the dangers of alcohol and tobacco.

All students attended for 80 minutes over two days.