Darts in full flight at O'Donnell's bar in Meenaneary
Championship won after 8 weeks
The O’Donnell’s Bar, Meenaneary, 8 weeker single darts competition 2019 was launched on Friday, August 2.
It reached the grand finale on Friday, September 27.
The 8 players taking place in the final were, John Con McGinley, Cartha Boyle, Michael F. Curran, Clive Aiken, Stephen Harron, Owen Carr, Andrew Gillespie and John Gallagher.
The finalists were Stephen and John with John Meencha coming out on top after a fantastic night of top class darts by all players.
