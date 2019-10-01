GALLERY: Top business women in Donegal participate in a huge networking event

Over 200 women in Donegal gathered today at Lough Eske Castle to celebrate their 20th. anniversary and also grasp the opportunity to engage in some high-end networking.

All of the top companies in the county, many of which are household names used the event to catch up on current trends and create some new business opportunities. These included Pramerica, Magee, McElhinney's, Harvey's Point and Lough Eske Castle to name just a tiny few.

The MC for the day was Ciara Doherty, a familiar face on Virgin Media One and speakers throughout the day included many women with a vast experience in many diverse industries.

Deirdre McGlone, president of the organisation said: "We started back in 1997 with the objective of helping one another through shared experiences and it has blossomed in the last twenty years.

"Donegal has produced some amazing female entrepreneurs and leaders over the years who have made such an impact both socially and commercially. They are totally inspirational."