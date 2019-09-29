It was a proud night for the teachers and mentors of McNelis Cunningham School of Dance when present and former students, many who have gone on to dance with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Heartbeat from Home and Titanic Dance all gathered together to celebrate a year when Gerard Byrne and Emily Colangelo both took the World Globes from the United States.

Indeed these were only two - many other champions from the UK and Ireland and the US were all present for what was one great dance party. The present lead dancer Amy Mae Dolan managed to get away and join the party.

There is no doubt about is but these people are not just committed dances but one great family.