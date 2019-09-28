NEWS
School in Donegal fights plastic pollution
Abbey Vocational School give students their own personalised water bottles
The Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town has taken the commendable initiative in highlighting the huge amount of single-use plastic bottles they use on a daily basis and publishing the bagged results on social media.
All the students in the school are now being issued with their own personalised bottles which have been sorted and will be distributed next week.
Yet another great example of how the younger generation is highlighting the issues of pollution and global warming.
