Donegal performers instrumental in new series of TradFest

There will be a strong Donegal element to TradFest which will be broadcast on TG4 every Sunday from October 6.

The series will air for 6 weeks. The first show features the Henry Girls who will entertain the viewers by singing three songs which you are sure to enjoy. This show will also feature tunes and songs from Ciarán Tourish and Kevin Doherty who will be joined by the former Van Morrison keyboard player James Delaney.

The presenter Doireann Ní Ghlacáin also enjoys strong Donegal roots with her grandfather Tom Glackin coming from Maghery near the Rosses town of Dungloe.

Those who enjoy traditional music are certain to enjoy this fantastic show.