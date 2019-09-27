The immortal words of Allingham were very apt on Saturday morning last as over forty of the country's top supercars scaled the heights of Europe's tallest cliffs at Bunglass.

The clutches and gearboxes of the assorted Lamborghini's, McClaren's, Porsches, Mustangs and the few 7-series BMW's and top of the range Bentleys and Mercedes were all well and truly tested as the cavalcade made its way up the narrow and twisty roads to the top of Sliabh Liag.

It was indeed a thrilling sight to behold as these super-powered vehicles clung to the edge of the steep cliffs proving that these drivers were not of the boy racer variety but seasoned and experienced drivers where safety was paramount.

Drivers from as far away as Cork, Meath Dublin - in fact, every corner of the country took part in the trip where indeed the highlight was the trip to the top of Sliabh Liag.

The weather remained perfect for their visit with at least five counties visible from the top of the mountain.

To say that other visiting tourists were amazed to see such a collection of prestige cars on the top of the rugged mountain would be a bit of an understatement.

Smartphones were immediately called into action and indeed images of Lamborghini’s and McClaren's in the Hills of Donegal will be good conversation pieces in France, Spain, Germany and many other parts over the next few months.

One local commented, “Sure didn't I tell a few Germans to always expect the unexpected in Donegal”

The cavalcade of cars was not just a junket around the Wild Atlantic West, it was a fundraiser for many of the hospices around the country which was exceptionally well supported.

Arriving at the Rusty Mackerel in Teelin where Dymphna Kennedy hosted the group with refreshments they received a great welcome from both adults and children alike who had gathered earlier in the day.

Many of the young footballers from Naomh Columba and Kilcar were there with the lads from the Glen in a celebratory mood after gaining a victory earlier that morning.