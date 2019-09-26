There is no doubt that if Carlsberg picked locations for coffee mornings then Lorraine McCafferty's home outside Laghey would be on the top of their list.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Donegal Bay and encompassing views of far off Sliabh Liag and Ben Bulben, this home enjoys an idyllic location.

The Hospice is one of the most deserving charities and many of us in our lifetime have been touched by their care and kindness. They perform an amazing service.”

Michelle added: “Apart from the charity aspect it is also an occasion when we can get neighbours together - it's a very worthwhile social occasion in a world where everybody is in a rush rarely having time to have a chat.”

Lorraine McCafferty who divides her time between New York and Laghey and Michelle Travers along with good friends Moya McCrossan and Siobhan Travers pulled out all the stops in organising a superb coffee morning in aid of the hospice.

Lorraine said: “We are blessed with the weather here this morning which has been a great help in getting everybody together. The hospice is one of the most worthwhile charities in the country, it provides such comfort to families ad to the patient - we will all experience their kindness at some stage."