Donegal's Lough Eske Castle wins SPA of the Year

The Irish Tatler Spa awards are the most prestigious spa awards in Ireland and the CARA Organic Beauty Spa at Lough Eske Castle has just been named Ulster Spa of the Year – a huge accomplishment for Haley (our Spa Manager) and our team at Lough Eske Castle.

Located in its own wood grounds adjacent to Lough Eske and against a backdrop of the Bluestack Mountains, the castle is the perfect location to indulge your senses.

Donal Cox, General Manager of the 5star hotel said: "To receive an accolade like this is a tremendous tribute to the dedicated team who have all contributed so much to the smoot and excellent operation of our spa."