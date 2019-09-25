To say that the past year has been good to one 15-year-old Donegal girl would probably be the understatement of the year.

Emily Colangelo, a young lady from Dungloe but with strong Arranmore Island connections this year captured most national and UK Irish Dancing Championships and also achieved her dream when she captured the world championships in the US this year.

Emily is a student of the McNelis Cunningham School of Dance along with her brother Thomas and this month has given a lengthy interview to one of the top Irish Dance magazines.

This weekend Irish dancers from all over Ireland and the UK will celebrate their achievements at a sold-out Gala Banquet in Harvey's Point Hotel with their two Donegal World Champions Emily and Donegal town man Gerard Byrne.