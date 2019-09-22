Roz Purcell takes to the mountains of Donegal

Just yesterday it was some of the best supercars in the world that scaled the highest sea cliffs in Europe at Sliabh Liag, today it was Roz Purcell and her merry gang of hikers and volunteers from the Bluestack Foundation including Jason Quigley.

Roz brought her Hike Life event to Sliabh Liag at 8.00 am this morning (Sunday) bringing around 80 walkers to one of the county’s most impressive and dramatic locations. The event will raise funds for Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, based in Donegal Town.

John McGroary a man who is familiar with every step of the way will lead the tour, which will cover the breathtaking Pilgrim’s Path.