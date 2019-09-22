BIA - welcoming the gourmands to Donegal

The inaugural Bia Bundoran Food & Drink Festival in Bundoran has been hailed a massive success by attendees and organisers following the first staging of the event over the weekend.

More than 25 local food providers, restaurants, cafes and suppliers collaborated over the weekend to showcase the wide range of food and drink available in the seaside town which was promoted by Discover Bundoran.

Shane Smyth, the innovative tourism manager for the resort said: "We are absolutely delighted with the weekend - like all large Oak Trees we are the acorns but with the enthusiasm that was shown here this weekend I have no doubt that will see rapid growth in this ever-growing niche market.

"Bundoran is very much a resort that caters for practically every section of the market - families, surfers, country and western and rock fans,and people who just want to sit back and enjoy the scenery and fresh air - we have it all."