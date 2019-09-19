NEWS
Coffee with a real Donegal view
Probably the best location in Donegal for some freshly brewed coffee In aid of Donegal Hospice
With countless Coffee Mornings taking place throughout the county this morning I would guess that the gathering hosted by Michelle Gallagher and Lorraine McCafferty offered probably the best views in the county as well as delicious refreshments.
Afterwards, a great selection of "treats" was brought down to the local national school at Laghey where the pupils soon demolished the intricate craftwork
