Donegal sculptor showcases classical pieces together with discarded rubbish

Sculptor Redmond Herrity embarks on his debut Dublin exhibition at The Ireland Institute this month.

Featuring work from his 'Recyclable Studies' and his well known 'Undercover collection,' this exhibition brings together a mix of his collectible pieces.

Using ancient techniques along with a modern approach, Redmond's work spans centuries to bring together classical sculpture with everyday discarded rubbish. The work of his undercover collection meanwhile features mysterious objects draped in scarves, all carved from marble and limestone.

Herrity is an award winning Sculptor from Ramelton. He has travelled extensively, creating exhibitions and public commissions all over Ireland and abroad. His work has featured in the RHA Annual Exhibition since 2006 and he was awarded the Morgan O'Driscoll Sculpture Award in 2019 and the Connor Moran Award for Outstanding Sculpture in 2009.