A touch of style, chic and panache at McElhinneys

Anything that McElhinney’s in Ballybofey do, they simply do it in style. There is simply no compromise - from their window displays to their merchandising instore in all departments. Last week keeping in style with New York Fashion Week, the creative team in the store converted their warehouse into an edgy style emporium which would not be out of place in London, Milan, Paris or New York

The renowned Donegal store was celebrating the New Season in style with their Autumn/Winter 2019 Fashion Festival running through the whole weekend, With lots of events, giveaways and activities taking place over the course of the weekend, it really was the place to be.

From Thursday evening McElhinney’s was just buzzing with style with ladies from all over the county and further afield enjoying the chilled Prosecco Bar and many of them dressed by McElhinney’s.

Models casually strolled through the revamped warehouse providing the guests with ample opportunity to have a good look at many of the new Autumn-Winter looks. Experts from Michael Kors and Triumph Lingerie were present to impart their expert advice.

On Friday stylist and fashion Blogger, Rebecca Rose was in store for an intimate styling session in the evening.

In Promise Boutique many joined in the fun with the Spin & Win Wheel, with lots of prizes and discounts to be won all weekend. Also featured were the store’s Speed Glamming one-to-one sessions with great advice for the Autumnal glow with the BBold tanning specialists

Saturday offered the opportunity to meet up with the store’s Colour Me Beautiful Colour Consultant, Jacqueline Browne, who showcased how to combine colours that suit you

With Live Models in-store, guests could get up close and personal with the stunning new A/W Collection. In the Footwear Department, one could treat their weary feet to a Mini Massage, perfect for a break in between shopping and finally, enjoy some bubbles and a boogie at their Prosecco Bar all weekend.

A weekend to be savoured.