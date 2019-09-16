NEWS
A Donegal island with a future
Watch our gallery of some of the hidden gems of Donegal's Arranmore Island
Arranmore, 5km off the Donegal coast and a world away from the infrastructure needed for modern business. The island was in decline, but its community saw a brighter future – one powered by connectivity and ready to do business with anyone, anywhere in the world.
The island has become a popular tourist destination especially during summer months and without doubt, is one of those hidden gems on Donegal's Wild Atlantic Way.
