Another great day in Glenties as floats make their way down the main street

The picturesque town of Glenties is today bustling with activity as floats make their way down the main street.

Glenties Harvest Fair is always a success and today marks another great day for the town.

Huge effort has been made by everyone who prepared their floats. Crowds are standing on both sides of the street as the multi-coloured floats make their way down the street.

Boris, Brexit, Love Island, Toy Story and many more subjects have made an appearance, so far.