Donegal ladies sparkle in Dublin - check out our gallery

It's been a good week for Donegal as the accolades keep pouring in - eight members of our football squad took the spoils at the Irish News awards, Katie George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal took home gold and silver from the world championships in Holland and last night two of our participants in the Miss Ireland Gala in the Helix Theatre captured two prestigious awards.

Donegal Town's Holly McCrea captured the Queen of Social Media title which we have reported on but that Letterkenny Gael, Anna Gallagher also captured a major award having been named top model.

Anna has featured in a number of our fashion spreads and just last week she featured in the Donegal Democrat showcasing a great selection of sparkling diamonds for McCullagh Jewellers. In between all her activities, she managed to graduate from University.

All three Donegal ladies - Naomi Molloy from Glenties, Holly McCrea from Donegal Town and Anna Gallagher from Letterkenny did themselves and their families proud winning the hearts and minds of many present in the Helix.