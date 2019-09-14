From Donegal to the Miss Ireland stage

Three Donegal young ladies will take to the stage tonight in the Helix Theatre all vying to take the Miss Ireland title back to the "Hills"

Anna Gallagher from Letterkenny, Holly McCrea from Donegal town and Naomi Molloy from Glenties (Miss Kildare) have all been on the go non stop evert since being selected early in the summer, putting in personal appearances and raising both money and, perhaps, more importantly, the awareness of several social issues.

We have been with them since the beginning and in our eyes, they are all winners and will go on to serve as perfect ambassadors for the county. We take this opportunity of wishing them all every success in the future.