Unprecedented participation in Miss Ireland finals this weekend

Without a doubt, Donegal will be very well represented at the Helix Theatre in Dublin on Saturday next when three Donegal women take to the stage in the Miss Ireland finals.

Holly McCrea, a schoolteacher from Donegal carries the Miss Donegal banner while Letterkenny's Anna Gallagher will represent the Cathedral town. Naomi Molloy from Glenties is currently living in Kildare and indeed, won't make it to the Harvest Fair this weekend as she will be representing the "Lilywhites".

Since being chosen ( and indeed beforehand) the girls have been involved in various charities including special needs and mental health and have raised considerable funds for these most valuable charities.

Without a doubt, they have all proven that "beauty is more than skin deep" and will be the perfect ambassadors for our county.

We wish the girls the very best of luck on Saturday evening.