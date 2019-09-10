Donegal further enhanced with the addition of new traditional bar

Recently awarded the accolade of Foodie Town of the Year Donegal Town has seen the opening of a new traditional bar in the prestigious Lough Eske Castle.

Christened Fr. Browne's Bar after the internationally acclaimed photographer, this traditionally styled bar features photographs of both Donegal and Belfast during the building of the Titanic.

The bar provides an intimate setting with its comfortable and homely seating and an open fire stacked high with wooden logs.